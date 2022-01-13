The history of the beloved lychee stretches back thousands of years, but its origins were a mystery. Photo: Getty Images
From Yunnan to a luxury for emperors: Scientists track down the history of the beloved lychee
- A team of global scientists sequenced the DNA of various lychee plants to create a genetic history of the fruit
- They believe the first plants grew in Yunnan province and spread across China via the Xijiang River
Topic | Food and Drinks
