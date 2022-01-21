‘Room with a view’: Chinese safari park hotel offering suites next to tiger enclosure has been accused of animal cruelty. Photo: Weibo/Nantong Forest Safari Park
China Year of the Tiger promotion offering hotel guests rooms looking directly into a tiger enclosure condemned as cruel

  • Dubbed ‘beast rooms’, the suites will feature explosion-proof glass and allow guests to sleep next to the tiger
  • The hotel said the rooms are not yet open and authorities are evaluating the idea over safety concerns and criticism it was profiting from a caged animal

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:10am, 21 Jan, 2022

