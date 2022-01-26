Despite eating an entirely plant-based diet, giant pandas are known for being a bit pudgy. Photo: Xinhua
Why are pandas so ‘chonky’ despite their vegan diet?
- A new study found that a type of gut bacteria plays an important role in synchronising the panda metabolism according to bamboo season
- The animals eat only leaves for around two-thirds of the year, making it crucial they build up fat during the other months
Topic | Pandas
Despite eating an entirely plant-based diet, giant pandas are known for being a bit pudgy. Photo: Xinhua