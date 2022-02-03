A man walks across his farm near a coal power plant in China. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: new studies highlight threat to food security in East Asia and China due to global warming
- One study found that climate change was a major factor in a fourfold increase in crop pests and diseases in China
- Another said northeast Asia is at risk of extreme precipitation events called “rivers in the sky”
Topic | Climate change
A man walks across his farm near a coal power plant in China. Photo: Getty Images