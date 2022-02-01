In places with a long archaeological history, like China, discovering relics during construction is part of building infrastructure. Photo: Weibo
What happens when relics are found during a construction project?

  • Called ‘rescue archaeology’ the process is a balancing act between the past and the present
  • In places with a vibrant archaeological history, it’s just the cost of building infrastructure

Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Feb, 2022

