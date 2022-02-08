A new study found that pterosaurs (left), a prehistoric flying reptile, probably vomited food pellets much in the same way as owls. Photo: Handout
Prehistoric owls: New study theorises that a pterosaur species vomited undigested food as a pellet
- The pterosaur lived during the Jurassic period in what is now northern China
- The scientists found two examples of pterosaurs fossilised next to what they believe are regurgitated food pellets
