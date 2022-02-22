An artistic rendition of an Early Cretaceous dawn chorus in northwest China 120 million years ago. Photo: The Field Museum
Ancient birds discovered near Great Wall of China, one had pincer-like appendage at the end of its lower jaw for hunting
- The pincer-appendage may have been able to detect subtle changes in water pressure to alert it to nearby prey
- A new species of bird was named after the first woman to lead the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
