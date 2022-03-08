They all want cake. Giant panda Yuan Zai on her birthday at Taipei Zoo in July 6, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Fat pandas put on special diet and forced exercise routine at Taipei Zoo after keepers grow concerned over their size
- Fat panda sisters to be fed diet low in fat, sugar and salt to help them stay healthy
- The pair will also play games and start a new exercise routine to increase their activity levels
Topic | China society
They all want cake. Giant panda Yuan Zai on her birthday at Taipei Zoo in July 6, 2019. Photo: Xinhua