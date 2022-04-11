Using modern technology, leeches have emerged as an interesting tool to monitor biodiversity. Photo: Getty Images
Mother nature may be providing a tool to monitor biodiversity: bloodsucking leeches
- The scientists were able to analyse the DNA of the blood from leeches’ meals and identify 86 vertebrates in a Chinese nature reserve
- They hope that the results can be a baseline to monitor wildlife population health in the area
