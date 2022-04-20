In the early morning of March 18, 2022, Deng Yun comes to the beaked walnut tree as usual to check the health of the rescued endangered plant. Photo: Weixin
China has brought an endangered 300-year-old beaked walnut tree back to life after it was stolen and almost died 9 years ago

  • The tree was stolen in 2013 and has suffered poor health for most of its life since, only slowly recovering with close and constant care
  • Villagers who lived near the centuries-old tree before it was stolen believe it is a totem, a protective god’s presence

