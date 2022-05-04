Males of this species of orb-weaver spider have developed a catapult mechanism to avoid sexual cannibalism. Photo: Wikipedia
Males of this species of orb-weaver spider have developed a catapult mechanism to avoid sexual cannibalism. Photo: Wikipedia
Science
People & Culture /  Environment

Females of a spider species decide if mate is worthy by forcing it to catapult away after copulation or else she’ll eat him

  • The males bend their front legs during mating and then rapidly extend them after sex to avoid getting eaten
  • Scientists believe it may be a method for the female to decide if she will accept the sperm of the male she just mated with

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Males of this species of orb-weaver spider have developed a catapult mechanism to avoid sexual cannibalism. Photo: Wikipedia
Males of this species of orb-weaver spider have developed a catapult mechanism to avoid sexual cannibalism. Photo: Wikipedia
READ FULL ARTICLE