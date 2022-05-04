Males of this species of orb-weaver spider have developed a catapult mechanism to avoid sexual cannibalism. Photo: Wikipedia
Females of a spider species decide if mate is worthy by forcing it to catapult away after copulation or else she’ll eat him
- The males bend their front legs during mating and then rapidly extend them after sex to avoid getting eaten
- Scientists believe it may be a method for the female to decide if she will accept the sperm of the male she just mated with
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Males of this species of orb-weaver spider have developed a catapult mechanism to avoid sexual cannibalism. Photo: Wikipedia