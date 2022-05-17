A ‘Save Molly’ campaign in China rescued a six-year-old elephant from abuse and zoo performances and reunited her with her mother. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Rescue Molly’ campaign reunites abused elephant with her mother after 4-year maltreatment
- Molly was transported to central China when she was two years old for genetic diversity
- But she ended up living a life kept in chains, giving rides to tourists and performing tricks at zoos
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A ‘Save Molly’ campaign in China rescued a six-year-old elephant from abuse and zoo performances and reunited her with her mother. Photo: SCMP composite