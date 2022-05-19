These sneakers from Balenciaga appear ruined, but they are actually designed to last a long time to promote sustainable fashion. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Rubbish bin’ Balenciaga trainers that cost US$1,850 slammed by Chinese consumers who question value of luxury brands
- The shoes are designed to look dirty and roughed up to draw attention to fashion’s role in environmental degradation
- Chinese consumers said they were either too ugly to make an impact or were an example of tone-deafness
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
These sneakers from Balenciaga appear ruined, but they are actually designed to last a long time to promote sustainable fashion. Photo: SCMP composite