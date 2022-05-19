These sneakers from Balenciaga appear ruined, but they are actually designed to last a long time to promote sustainable fashion. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Rubbish bin’ Balenciaga trainers that cost US$1,850 slammed by Chinese consumers who question value of luxury brands

  • The shoes are designed to look dirty and roughed up to draw attention to fashion’s role in environmental degradation
  • Chinese consumers said they were either too ugly to make an impact or were an example of tone-deafness

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:43am, 19 May, 2022

