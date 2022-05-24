Fast-food chain KFC’s toy duck gift for kids meal causes buying frenzy. Photo: Handout
Fast-food chain KFC’s toy duck gift for kids meal causes buying frenzy. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Environment

Chinese frenzy over KFC Pokemon toy duck giveaway with desperate fans paying US$75 a piece in second-hand market

  • A toy mania, not seen since the buying frenzy around Beijing Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, hits China
  • For a price, some offer to buy and eat the promotional meal set on a customer’s behalf and then send them the giveaway toy

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:19pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fast-food chain KFC’s toy duck gift for kids meal causes buying frenzy. Photo: Handout
Fast-food chain KFC’s toy duck gift for kids meal causes buying frenzy. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE