Fast-food chain KFC’s toy duck gift for kids meal causes buying frenzy. Photo: Handout
Chinese frenzy over KFC Pokemon toy duck giveaway with desperate fans paying US$75 a piece in second-hand market
- A toy mania, not seen since the buying frenzy around Beijing Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, hits China
- For a price, some offer to buy and eat the promotional meal set on a customer’s behalf and then send them the giveaway toy
