An artistic rendition of a Longipteryx, which is seen eating a mayfly. Photo: The Chinese University of Hong Kong
The earliest bird got the worm: new study finds a 120-million-year-old group of birds probably ate insects rather than fish
- Studying how prehistoric birds ate can offer scientists clues for how the animals came to dominate modern ecosystems
- The ancient bird had a strange snout with teeth, which scientists had assumed were used to catch fish
