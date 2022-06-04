Much like today, large celebrations involving alcohol brought people together in ancient China. Photo: Getty Images
How an ancient rice beer helped brew Chinese civilisation
- The red hue of the beer implied sacred overtones, making it a sought-after commodity for society’s elite
- It was likely a feature of “competitive feasts”, and the spread of the recipe helped intertwine regional cultures
