Demand for dried earthworms has caused huge price rises in China and prompted people to use gadgets to electrocute worms in the ground. Photo: Handout
Demand for dried earthworms has caused huge price rises in China and prompted people to use gadgets to electrocute worms in the ground. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Environment

China faces earthworm wipeout as rampant growth in electro-harvesting threatens ecosystem

  • In dried form the worms are known as ‘dry-soil dragon’ in traditional medicine remedies and when wet are highly sought after as bait by fishing enthusiasts
  • Experts say hundreds of thousands of electric shock equipment sets are being sold nationwide sparking a legal crackdown to protect the environment

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Demand for dried earthworms has caused huge price rises in China and prompted people to use gadgets to electrocute worms in the ground. Photo: Handout
Demand for dried earthworms has caused huge price rises in China and prompted people to use gadgets to electrocute worms in the ground. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE