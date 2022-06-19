Chickens are a staple of diets worldwide, found in cuisines and cultures of people who live far apart and share very few other cultural similarities. However, pinpointing where domestic chickens originated has been a controversial task. The two most popular theories were that they were first domesticated on the Indian subcontinent and transported to Mesopotamia, or chickens came from northern China and spread west towards Europe. A new study published in June in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , a peer-reviewed journal, challenges those ideas and offers an alternative theory. The study argues that a species of jungle fowl found in what is now the region encompassing northern Myanmar, Thailand and southwest China was domesticated in central Thailand . “Neolithic farming communities likely played an intentional role, by creating suitable living conditions and at some point preventing tame birds from escaping to the wild,” said Joris Peters, a professor at Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich in Germany and an author of the study. By analysing over 600 archaeological sites from 89 countries, the team said that the first unambiguous chicken bones were 3,500 years old and found at Ban Non Wat, a village in central Thailand most famous for its archaeological sites from the neolithic era to the Iron Age. The team felt confident that it was a potential source of chicken domestication because 90 per cent of the bird skeletons found at the site were chickens, a remarkably high percentage. As for what drove the domestication, the team pointed to a food of utmost importance in Asian diets: rice. “Rice-cultivating farmers offered conditions that attracted red jungle fowl in numbers, thereby increasing local population density. Over time, part of the birds may have benefited increasingly from the human niche because they found a broad and secure food base,” said Peters. The paper hypothesised that the subspecies of Red junglefowl called Gallus gallus spadiceus foraging in the cultivated areas ate a mixture of rice, millet, waste created by humans and a variety of invertebrates, mainly insects. The paper argued that the environmental changes created by building farms resulted in evolution selection that de-emphasised territoriality and allowed for dense bird populations. Ancient farmers probably did not eat hen eggs, as one evolutionary shift between Red junglefowl and ancient chickens was a drop in the number of eggs in a clutch to about 6-10 eggs laid a few times a year, not enough to sustain a community. Peters added that the birds could have been considered valuable not just for food but for helping maintain pest control. “They can keep spaces frequented by human beings and other livestock species quite clean from creatures that can be a nuisance,” he said. “Moreover, chickens can live from scratch and are therefore a good investment in time and food costs whilst providing valuable protein at the end of their career.” By using gene flow analysis, the scientists were able to trace the transition from Red junglefowl to chickens, but they said it is difficult to pinpoint exactly when the birds turned into domesticated farm animals. The scientists theorise that when the Red junglefowl integrated with humans, the domesticated birds started to spread “into and beyond” other junglefowl species. They were then translocated from Thailand into “island Southeast Asia” before spreading to China, South Asia and Mesopotamia about 3,000 years ago. The spread of chickens probably happened through a mixture of farmers expanding their territories and bringing the birds along with them as well as merchants who took them on their ships. Eventually, as the birds began to spread west, the process quickened, with the first chickens entering southern Europe 2,800 years ago. The scientists said the correlation between rice and chicken dispersal across Asia is “striking”, and a similar correlation between large-scale cereal farming and large numbers of chicken skeletons appeared in ancient Africa. The study challenged earlier theories that said domestic chickens appeared in northern India between 4500 and 2000 BC, arguing that those papers had misidentified wild birds. They came to similar conclusions about reports of chickens in the Mature Harappan culture from 2600-1900 BC in the Indus River basin that stretches across modern southeast Pakistan and northwest India. As for the idea that chickens emerged along the Yellow River in northern China between 6,000 and 11,000 years ago, the paper argued that the climate at the time would have been too harsh for junglefowl to survive long enough to become domesticated. The first solid evidence of chickens appearing in the northern parts of China came during the Shang dynasty (1600-1046 BC), hundreds of years later than the chickens in Thailand. An interesting note from a separate study published in Antiquity in June found that ancient humans from all parts of the world were once buried alongside chickens, suggesting they were considered valuable parts of society and were not eaten.