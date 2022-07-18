Scientists announced last week they uncovered over 4,300 dinosaur footprint fossils in northern China, the largest number ever found in the country. Found in Zhangjiakou in Hebei province, the footprints covered an area of 9,000 square metres and date back to about 150 million years ago, placing them at the turn between the Jurassic Period and Cretaceous Period . The fossils were first spotted in April 2020, and the footprints were placed densely together. They also included claw marks. “The process of preserving the fossils is very demanding. These exquisite dinosaur fossils that we have discovered have gone through many difficulties and are therefore very rare and precious,” said Li Jianjun, a researcher at the Beijing Museum of Natural History, in an interview with state broadcaster CGTN. The footprints belong to four species of dinosaurs, none of which were announced. The scientists said they believe one of the fossils belong to a previously undiscovered species. The group of footprints also contains both herbivores and carnivores, with the herbivores thought to reach a body length of over 15 metres and the carnivores being smaller, at around four to five metres long. The scientists hypothesised that the area may have been an attractive magnet for dinosaurs because it was full of water and forests during the time of the dinosaurs. Today, the area is hilly rocky grasslands with small plants. Xing Lida, an associate professor at China University of Geosciences in Beijing, told CGTN: “This rock layer was formed between the Jurassic Period and the Cretaceous Period. At that time, the huge layer bestrewed with footprints was preserved. Such a huge layer must be the largest currently known in China.” Dinosaur footprints can provide interesting clues into the lives of these prehistoric creatures. “Trackway sites tell us about the types of dinosaurs that lived in the original ecosystems, and they can also preserve the tracks of other animals, like lizards and insects. They tell us about the behaviour of the track maker,” said Michael Pittman, a palaeontologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, who was not involved in the excavation. “For example, they tell us how dinosaurs ran and walked and some seem to record them swimming,” Just this month, a major study based on a recent excavation in Xinjiang theorised that dinosaurs during the late-Triassic Period, about 200 million years ago, survived a mass extinction event that wiped out 75 per cent of animals because they had feather-like coverings that protected them from volcanic winters. Footprints played a key role in this analysis because they found a number of footprints in Xinjiang that could have only been deposited by ice. This, the scientists argued, indicated that dinosaurs once lived in colder environments. Additionally, the area where the footprints were found was once located well above the Arctic Circle during the Triassic Period. They then argued that the environmental shifts would have killed other cold-blooded reptiles but that dinosaurs had adapted to survive the winters and later spread out to rule the world.