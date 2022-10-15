An ancient relative of a creature colloquially called “penis worms” has a definitive example of a fossilised brain. Photo: SCMP composite
Ancient relatives of ‘penis worms’ discovered in China probably had brains
- Scientists believe the fossils show definitive examples of prehistoric brain tissue
- Whether brain tissue can be fossilised is up for debate, and this new discovery is an important piece of evidence
