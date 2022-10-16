Scientists analysed skulls (pictured) to confirm existence of legendary tiny people in Taiwan. Photo: SCMP composite
Once enigmatic characters from legend, scientists prove existence of tiny people who once inhabited Taiwan long before indigenous population
- The people were extremely short with a dark complexion and were probably hunter-gatherers
- They were familiar characters in Taiwanese indigenous legends, but no previous hard evidence had ever proven they existed
