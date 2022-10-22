Siberian tigers discovered in northeast China raised hopes that the population is on the rebound. Photo: SCMP composite
Near extinct Siberian tiger footprints found in northeast China raise hopes local population is on the road to recovery
- Siberian tigers were once thought to be extinct in China, but the population has shown signs of recovery in recent years
- Human activity is attributed to 80% of the population’s decline
