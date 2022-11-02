Hong Kong’s iconic cheap eat dish of two rice meals are enjoyed by top US diplomat in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
Hong Kong’s iconic cheap eat dish of two rice meals are enjoyed by top US diplomat in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Environment

US$3 ‘This This Rice’: iconic bargain Hong Kong take-out two-dish meal fits for city’s top US diplomat and maybe even banking titans too

  • Popular This This Rice has helped hard-pressed Hongkongers through tough times
  • US Consul General Gregory May pledges to post more SAR discoveries online

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 5:58pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s iconic cheap eat dish of two rice meals are enjoyed by top US diplomat in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
Hong Kong’s iconic cheap eat dish of two rice meals are enjoyed by top US diplomat in the city. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE