Amateur treasure hunters, armed with metal detectors and spades have descended on riverbeds in China recently exposed by a record summer heatwave. Photo: SCMP composite
Amateur treasure hunters descend on Chinese city after summer record heatwave dries up riverbeds exposing precious relics
- Treasure hunters swarm to dried-up riverbeds in hope of unearthing a ‘good harvest’
- Ganzhou city authorities declare mass amateur digs illegal and call on people to hand over anything they have found
