A snake catcher reveals the reptilian underbelly of Hong Kong — everything from poisonous vipers in a quarantine centre to cobras hiding in flats. Photo: SCMP composite
A snake catcher reveals the reptilian underbelly of Hong Kong — everything from poisonous vipers in a quarantine centre to cobras hiding in flats. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Environment

‘Crazy catches’: venomous vipers in quarantine centre to baby cobra hidden in flat, Hong Kong snake catcher reveals all

  • Serpent snarer William Sargent says biggest snake he caught this year was a 4.2 m, 17kg Burmese python
  • Around 100 people in Hong Kong are bitten each year but last snakebite death was 30 years ago

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A snake catcher reveals the reptilian underbelly of Hong Kong — everything from poisonous vipers in a quarantine centre to cobras hiding in flats. Photo: SCMP composite
A snake catcher reveals the reptilian underbelly of Hong Kong — everything from poisonous vipers in a quarantine centre to cobras hiding in flats. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE