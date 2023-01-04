A woman in China who dumped more than 10 tonnes of invasive fish into a lake in a Buddhist ritual that later died. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
People & Culture /  Environment

Woman in China faces court after dumping 12.5 tonnes of catfish into lake for good luck that took 10 days to clean up after massive die-offs

  • Known as fangsheng, releasing animals into the wild, or ‘life release’, has a history dating back 2,000 years in China
  • Intended to save captive animals in exchange for good luck, it encourages the trapping of wild animals to meet demand

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:55pm, 4 Jan, 2023

