Blue-ringed octopuses contain a powerful neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which is not neutralised by cooking. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Killer octopus: venomous sea creature ends up on restaurant diner’s plate in China and moments from being eaten when alarm sounded

  • Blue-ringed octopuses are one of the world’s most deadly marine animals and contain the powerful neurotoxin tetrodotoxin
  • Thanks to a timely reply from a science blogger, the man who spotted the strange-looking animal narrowly avoided being fatally poisoned

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Jan, 2023

