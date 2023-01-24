Blue-ringed octopuses contain a powerful neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which is not neutralised by cooking. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Killer octopus: venomous sea creature ends up on restaurant diner’s plate in China and moments from being eaten when alarm sounded
- Blue-ringed octopuses are one of the world’s most deadly marine animals and contain the powerful neurotoxin tetrodotoxin
- Thanks to a timely reply from a science blogger, the man who spotted the strange-looking animal narrowly avoided being fatally poisoned
