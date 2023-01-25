Conservationists jumped for joy this month when news surfaced that rare leopard cats were thriving in Hong Kong. A year-long survey discovered nine leopard cats, including two juveniles, in Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, a 148-hectare conservation space for Hong Kong’s native plants and animals. People might be shocked to learn that Hong Kong is home to such animals as leopard cats, the only native wild cat in the city. As one of the world’s most densely populated cities, Hong Kong is usually portrayed as a concrete jungle with bustling neon-drenched streets and towering skyscrapers. But it is also one of the greenest cities, the outlying islands and its 24 designated country parks are the ideal environment for critters great and small to thrive. The city has about 200 species of butterflies, more than 100 species of dragonflies and a rich population of birds, around 550 species, accounting for one-third of all bird species found in China. Pink dolphins can be spotted in its waters while wild buffalo roam the beaches. There are bats and boars as well as macaques, mongooses and civet cats. It also has a species of native deer, the Northern Red Muntjac. With long and protruding canine teeth, this herbivore is better – and aptly – known as barking deer. “If you hear what sounds like a combination of a dog barking and someone being slowly murdered, then it is probably a barking deer,” said Robert Ferguson, founder of Wildcreatures Hong Kong, a blog and guide celebrating local animals. “People have been scared out of their wits by their strange call,” said Ferguson, adding that the deer is shy, most likely because they were once illegally hunted for the male’s musk glands that were used in perfumes and Chinese medicine. Another mammal, the Eurasian otter, can also be found in Hong Kong, although numbers are low as pollution and habitat loss take a toll. The water-loving nocturnal creature, which grows up to a metre long and feeds on fish, molluscs, crabs and frogs, has been protected in Hong Kong since 1976. Adding to the diverse wildlife is the East Asian porcupine. With a spiky armour of quills, it is one of Hong Kong’s most common large mammals but difficult to spot, their powerful sense of hearing and smell warning them of approaching humans. Another mammal found in Hong Kong is the small-toothed ferret badger. Active at dusk and at night, Ferguson warned people not to be fooled by its looks. “Although cute it can be savage when alarmed and its anal secretions are foul-smelling.” Also, the city boasts grey shrews, the smaller of the two types of shrew found in Hong Kong, the other being the musk shrew. But sightings are rare. Generally solitary, they have a voracious appetite and it is said they have to eat their body weight every 24 hours. Their diet includes insects and earthworms. Other small animals are also on the menu.