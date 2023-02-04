Two videos exposing animal cruelty in China, with one showing a boy stuffing a seagull into a plastic bottle and another chasing and beating a peacock, cause outrage. Photo: SCMP Composite/Handout
‘Hold its wings’: videos of Chinese tourists stuffing seagulls into plastic bottle and a boy beating a peacock in a zoo outrage mainland social media
- In one video, a father is seen holding a plastic bottle as his son tries to jam a seagull into it while the mother calls out encouragement
- A boy filmed chasing a peacock at a zoo and then throwing the bird against rocks several times has caused widespread public anger
