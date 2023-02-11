An owl has been released into the wild in Hong Kong two years after it was grounded due to the fact that it lost most of its flight feathers. Experts helped it grow new plumage in two-year process of rehabilitation. Photo: SCMP composite
Gift of flight: grounded Hong Kong owl flies again after being given ‘glued-on’ feathers in meticulous two-year rehab effort
- Giant male Eurasian Eagle Owl flies above the city once again after it was grounded following the loss of the bulk of its flying feathers
- Painstaking work over two years by experts using pegs and glue to grow new feathers gives bird a new lease of flying life
An owl has been released into the wild in Hong Kong two years after it was grounded due to the fact that it lost most of its flight feathers. Experts helped it grow new plumage in two-year process of rehabilitation. Photo: SCMP composite