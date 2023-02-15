A family in southwestern China has spent a whopping 400,000 yuan (US$58,600) simply to change the position of their front gate in a bid to boost marriage fortunes of their 25-year-old son. The expensive act of geomancy was carried out during a refurbishment of the family home in Dali in Yunnan province. The cash splurge involved moving their front gate to face in the most auspicious direction. It came after a local feng shui master told them it would help their son find love, Chinese news outlet Muzhi Video reported on February 12. Their son, surnamed Chen, said his father runs a construction business, and had always sought advice from the master to bring good luck and prevent accidents and project delays. While his parents are obviously enthused by the prospect of their son finding a wife, Chen, who has just finished two year’s service in the army, said he will not rush into marriage with the wrong person. Chinese online observers were shocked by the costly feng shui move. “It is too big a price to pay just to get married,” said one. “With 400,000 yuan, you don’t need to relocate your gate to find a girlfriend!” Another joked. A third commenter said his parents also refurbished their house to boost his marriage luck by painting the floor of his room red. “I suddenly felt that my parents were quite rational,” he said. While some questioned whether Chen was exaggerating the cost of the renovation, others pointed out that their house was not an ordinary village property, but an elaborate traditional Bai ethnic minority dwelling. The renovation involved the relocation of the front gate and the construction of a screen wall, an artistically adorned architectural element, between the new front entrance and the main hall of the house. The screen wall, also known as a “ feng shui wall”, is considered by the Bai people as a talisman that prevents bad luck from getting into the house. Feng shui , which literally means wind and water, is a traditional Chinese metaphysics that claims to harmonise people’s energy with their surrounding environment. Although considered by some as superstitious, many in the contemporary Chinese world still seek feng shui advice when it comes to the location selection and design of houses, cemeteries and office buildings, believing that it could balance the earth and their energies to ensure good health and fortune. The most popular feng shui advice to boost marriage luck involves arranging peach flowers in a harmonious way as deemed by the homeowner, and having interior design features to make sure ying and yang, or darkness and light, are balanced in the house throughout the day.