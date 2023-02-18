When Hong Kong’s famous Tung Po Kitchen closed in September last year after more than 30 years of serving up food and fun, Vanessa Leung was there to capture its final night. But instead of using a camera to document the farewell scenes at the raucous restaurant known for its Cantonese dai pai dong fare and beers served in battle bowls, Leung turned to her trusty sketchbooks. “It was a rowdy atmosphere, so vibrant and energetic,” she said of the restaurant in North Point that has since reopened in another location. “Happy customers were cheering all night. It was crazy.” Drawing is in Leung’s DNA. Her grandfather was a talented calligrapher while her father was a portrait artist who gave her drawing lessons after school. “I was fascinated by how my father could capture the likeness of a person’s face,” she said. “My two sisters loved reading, so they fought over books. Not me, I’m very visual and preferred comics and cartoons.” When Leung went off to university she stopped drawing. But that changed eight years ago when a friend encouraged her to join Urban Sketchers Hong Kong, a group of artists who get together for on-site drawings sessions. “The first group sketch was at a classic car show and my father came with me,” she said. “I recall being very shy and sat near a military jeep, drawing that because it had the least number of people near it.” The session reignited Leung’s passion for art. Now in her fifties, she makes sure she does a sketch a day. “Sketching keeps me young,” she said, adding that she has filled more than 40 sketchbooks. Leung’s drawings are now on show at “PEEK-A-‘sketch’BOOK”, an exhibition at the Joy in Art Gallery in Ngau Tau Kok until March 4. It is an impressive collection showcasing buildings, wet markets, pawn shops and food. “Yes, there are a lot of food sketches,” she laughed. “For a while, my breakfast dish became a daily sketching obsession.” Leung’s Instagram account is also loaded with her work and contains many sketches showing people engaged in traditional arts, some of which are sadly dying out in the city. One drawing shows 80-year-old calligrapher Mr Chan who, for more than a decade, has decorated red paper banners, or Fai Chun, every Chinese New Year at a makeshift stall in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay. Some sketches, such as a stationery store in Kowloon City, have a sentimental connection. “These types of stationery stores have always been a childhood favourite - it’s like going into a small treasure trove,” she said. Capturing scenes with her brushes instead of a camera allows her to delve deeper. “I see more detail when I sketch and when I’m on location it’s amazing how many people approach me and share stories about the building or shop that I’m drawing,” she said. “You don’t get those sorts of interactions when you take a quick photo.” She also sketches while on holiday so her journals are a colourful and quirky collection of places she has visited, from the artsy district of Montmartre in Paris to the old townhouses of Penang. As an architect, it comes as no surprise that she gets emotional when a heritage building is torn down. “A pawn shop near my office in Wan Chai which I walked past all the time – and had sketched many times – was recently demolished. When I walk past it now it feels empty,” she said. One place Leung regrets not drawing is Hong Kong’s Kowloon Walled City, the densely populated labyrinth of buildings – by 1990 it contained 50,000 residents – which was demolished in 1993.