A Chinese man who opened coffins at an ancient burial site, rummaged through bones and even kissed a skull while live-streaming has been punished with a nine-month suspended jail term. The 21-year-old, surnamed Chen, was caught at night by villagers trespassing at the ancient Guoli cave burial site in March last year. The live-streamer travelled 2,000 kilometres to the centuries-old protected site in China’s southwestern Guizhou province from his home in northeastern Liaoning province. In an attempt to make money from live-streaming, Chen raided the site with two friends, opened up three coffins resting on the ground for his audience and removed the bones from one of the coffins to pose for the camera. He even told the police that he kissed a skull. Chen was live-streaming on a lesser-known video platform called Anmo using an unidentified account, according to a report published by the Longli County People’s Procuratorate which pressed charges against him on February 16. The site dates back to the Ming dynasty (1368–1644) and features a traditional form of burial used by the Miao ethnic group in Guizhou known as a “coffin cave”. About 400 people, including ancestors of a local clan, surnamed Wu, and elderly people over 60 years old who died in recent times are buried in a naturally formed cave at the site. The Guoli cave-style burial is considered a living fossil for studying the Miao people’s ancestor worship rites and was listed as a provincial cultural relic protection site in 2015. Police initially considered not pressing charges but the procurator insisted on pursuing Chen because they said: “Not severely cracking down on such behaviour will harm the normal social order and the protection of local cultural relics.” Chen received a suspended jail term after apologising to the descendants of the people buried at the site. Chinese online users were shocked by the man’s actions. “Even grave robbers know it is immoral to open coffins, and money-grubbing live-streamers don’t have a bottom line,” one commented. “He is quite a daredevil. I dare not go into places like this,” said another. “Wasn’t he scared of being taken away by the dead?” added a third superstitiously.