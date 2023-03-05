Kristen Fay feels anxious from the time she wakes up to the time she goes to bed. The source of her frayed state is noisy neighbours. “There’s loud scraping of furniture and stomping with high heels …. the noise is constant,” said Fay, who lives in the Central district of Hong Kong with her husband and one-year-old son. “On top of that there’s vacuuming at 1am and piano playing about five times a day.” To help block out the racket, South African-born Fay, who works from home, wears ear plugs. Installing ceiling insulation is the next step. “We can’t move because we broke our lease for our previous flat and lost our two-month deposit to move here, so it is just too expensive to keep moving,” she said. Loud neighbours and renovation noise were the reasons for the family’s previous relocation. Hongkonger Carrie Tsang moved into a flat last year with her husband and three children under the age of five. She was told the renovations would last one month. However, the banging and drilling dragged on for more than half a year until they decided enough was enough. “We couldn’t stay in the flat during the day, which meant the kids’ naps were disrupted,” said Tsang. “They were so agitated and always crying. We had to move.” Noise pollution is a major problem in densely populated Hong Kong. If it is not construction noise - rock hammers and drills - then multi-storey living brings its own cacophony of annoying sounds, including neighbours who see themselves as aspiring drummers, pianists, soccer players or ballroom dancers. The problem is widespread. In the past year, there were more than a million people “distressed” by flat renovations alone, according to the transport publication, TransitJam. Of that number, only about 8 per cent made formal complaints. Noise is a common complaint among urban dwellers and can take a heavy toll on mental health, said Hong Kong clinical psychologist Quratulain Zaidi. “Research shows that exposure to constant or high levels of noise can cause countless adverse health effects including stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption and lost productivity,” said Zaidi. “The brain is always monitoring sounds for signs of danger, even during sleep. As a result, frequent or loud noise can trigger anxiety or stress,” she said. “With continued exposure to noise pollution, a person’s sensitivity to stress increases.” Those living with noise pollution can feel irritable, on edge, frustrated, or angry, she added. “In severe cases, loud sounds can directly cause hearing impairment including tinnitus – persistent high-pitched ringing in the ears – and paracusis, or distorted hearing.” Children are particularly vulnerable to noise-induced hearing loss, Zaidi said. “Research studies have found that chronic exposure to noise for eight hours a day could cause permanent hearing changes in children, including the inability to hear certain frequencies,” she said, adding that noise pollution can affect a child’s hearing at any stage of development, including as a foetus, in infancy and in adolescence. Unwanted or loud noise at school or in the home can also make it challenging for children to learn. “They may experience more difficulty with concentration, communication and speech development and cognitive performance,” Zaidi warned. “This may affect a child’s behaviour, their ability to form relationships and their confidence. They can also develop high blood pressure due to chronic exposure to sound.” Hong Kong’s women lawmakers are challenging the status quo Hong Kong laws allow construction noise between 7am and 7pm on weekdays. But eliminating excessive noise requires regulatory and legislative solutions. Laws in the city are under review, with proposals to limit work to five consecutive days in the first two months of renovations and enforcing the use of smaller and quieter equipment. In 2021, a “Pilot Scheme on Quiet Renovation” was launched to promote the use of decibel-friendly equipment. Fay said her noisy neighbours have left her frustrated. Numerous complaints to the building management have fallen on deaf ears. Making a police report is a path she is reluctant to go down. If laws do not change then people’s behaviour must, she said. “People have to be more aware of their movements and more considerate of their neighbours. I have no idea why anyone would think that vacuuming at 1am is a good idea.”