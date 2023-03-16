A carefully kept, two-decades-old boiled chicken egg which over time has turned into a “ruby” has amazed Chinese social media. The keeper of the 20-year-old egg, surnamed Fu, shared her precious fossil on social media platform Douban and it soon attracted the attention of curious online observers, with one nicknaming it “the pharaoh egg”. Translucent, it is of the size of a pistachio nut and feels like a hard plastic ball. Fu told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald on March 7 that when held against the light, the egg turns breathtakingly blood red, revealing with many delicate cracks showing from inside. From eastern China’s Shandong province, Fu said her mother bought her the egg because it was “exceptionally small” 20 years ago while she was in primary school, and boiled it for her to eat at school the next morning. Having completely forgotten about it for three days, Fu said she dared not eat it fearing it might have gone bad. However, the small egg was so cute that she put it above the refrigerator instead of throwing it away. When she remembered to check on it two months later, she discovered the egg had surprisingly turned into a “ruby”. Fu then kept it carefully in a jewellery box she found at home. The box containing the “egg ruby” sat forgotten in a corner of Fu’s home before her mother rediscovered it recently. Fu suggested to curious online observers that the egg may have developed the way it did due to the cold, dry winter conditions in the area where she lives. Many showed their appreciation of the beautiful wonder. “Thank you, I might never have had the chance to see an egg like this had you not posted this!” said one. “Time has turned the egg into a gemstone,”another commented poetically, A third joked that the post had helped him discover a business opportunity: “If I boil some eggs now, will I become rich in 20 years?”