A fishy story about a bogus oceanarium in China has raised much amusement – and ridicule – on mainland social media. A short video posted online by a woman from Yinchuan City of Ningxia, a landlocked autonomous region in north central China, explains how she followed up on a link sent to her on WeChat about a new oceanarium. The link explained that adults with the requisite amount of WeChat likes could gain free entry. The curious woman then forwarded the link to her WeChat followers and collected the required number of likes. However, when she arrived at the entrance to the “oceanarium” the woman discovered that while entry for adults was indeed free, children had to pay 25 yuan (US$3.6). Also, the so-called “oceanarium” was the equivalent in size and design to an undecorated living room and the “exhibits” were fish and shrimps in simple small tanks. Despite the sparseness of the surroundings, the room was packed with people, mostly children, whose parents appeared to have experienced the same scam as the woman who by this stage was filled with anger. “I am disappointed and angry. I feel like it is pure fraud on consumers,” she said. On the social media platform Douyin the video has attracted 19,000 comments. One said: “This is not an oceanarium. This is a seafood market.” Another said it was “like a scene from a Stephen Chow comedy movie”. Others joked that opening an “oceanarium” in an inland region like Ningxia was like opening a ski resort on the tropical island of Hainan in southern China. A Weibo’s discussion about the incident, saw one online observer recall how he was deceived by an advertisement promising penguins could be viewed at a market only to find they were toy versions of the animal when he got there.