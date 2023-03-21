A Chinese woman has got herself a pair of limited-edition slippers after her careless husband washed them, left them out to dry and caused seeds left on the footwear to sprout. The woman, surnamed Wang, from central China’s Hunan province, posted images of one of the verdant shoes on the mainland social media platform Douyin on March 15, causing awe among millions. Wang said her husband always tried to behave well when he stayed at home while she was at her parents and volunteered to wash all their winter slippers. He told her one pair was especially difficult to clean and that he planned to soak them in water before washing. When Wang returned home to check her husband’s accomplishments, she was stunned to find buds shooting out from the footwear as they sat damp in the bathroom. Wang suspects the inadvertent piece of gardening may well have taken place because in winter the couple often go out wearing pyjamas and slippers and the seeds may have crept into the footwear. Despite her spouse’s best efforts, Wang said she was shocked at “how unreliable a married man can be.” Online observers were amazed, with some fashion lovers even congratulating Wang for receiving the latest pair of Loewe’s grass footwear which retail at 14,500 yuan (US$2,100) in the brand’s mainland store, for free. “I think your husband is quite reliable, bringing the flavour of spring to your footwear,” one person commented. “Sometimes the wonder of life happens when you least expect it,” said another. A third person jokingly asked if she could ask her husband: “Why is it that he can grow plants by just washing shoes and I can’t grow my flowers by taking good care of them?” “Look after them well! I’m curious about what flowers the buds will grow into,” another quipped. Wang, who is a gardening enthusiast, said she had planned to ditch the shoes, but decided to cultivate them “to see when they will become Loewe shoes.”