It is well known that China is at the forefront of all things artificial intelligence (AI), but what happens when your robot goes AWOL? That is exactly what happened earlier this month, and the mystery disappearance of a certain member of the Internet of Things has been pre-occupying the mainland social media – specifically the Xiaohongshu platform – ever since. On March 11, an internet user with an IP address in the Chinese capital Beijing posted that his robotic vacuum cleaner had been “lost for a week”. The user, who marked in his profile as a male, said that he had not been able to find the robot since it used its AI to ask him for “help” a week before the post. The poster said he could find no sign of the robot under the bed, the sofa, behind the curtains, on the balcony or in the kitchen. When the vacuum cleaner sent its last request for help, the poster ignored it and concluded after his “exhaustive” search of the house that the robot had “run away”. The anxious poster added: “We are an ordinary family, our home is over 100 square metres, we are not exploiting him and give him six days off a week.” He then solicited advice from the online observers on Xiaohongshu: “I’m about to call the police! I’m quite worried about him.” The humorous post quickly attracted thousands of online responses attracting 27,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments. One commenter said: “Does your place have a balcony? Did he jump off a building?” Another said: “Go look on the stairs and rooftop and sprinkle some of his favourite dust and rubbish along the way.” Another person shared a similar experience: “I couldn’t find mine in my house either, then I found it in the doghouse. The dog slept with it for a few days before I found it.” Overwhelmed by the response to his original message, the poster promised: “If I find him, I’ll be sure to tell everyone!” Later that night the mystery was solved. It turned out that the flat, cylindrical robot had become stuck at the bottom of a kitchen cabinet. The poster said that it was “still breathing and could be turned on” before concluding: “Please don’t worry. I won’t scold him and will keep him working one day and resting six.” China’s smart home market has boomed in recent years. According to a Beijing-based research institute, the industry was worth more than 650 billion yuan (US$95 billion) in 2022, with shipments reaching 240 million units. Another agency said that of these smart home appliances, the production of robotic vacuum cleaners exceeded 9 million units in 2021 alone.