‘Dancing demons’: antics of crowding climbers on mountain outcrop spark rocky horror fears, anger locals and climbing enthusiasts

  • Large group of climbers criticised by commenters on Chinese social media after clambering over and dancing on spikey, rocky outcrop
  • Locals fear sheer numbers of people taking to the narrow pinnacle in eastern China could cause it to collapse

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:25am, 31 Mar, 2023

Climbers who swarmed a rocky outcrop in eastern China have been attacked for being irresponsible on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin