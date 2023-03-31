A group of colourfully dressed people who climbed and swarmed all over a steep and narrow rock formation in eastern China has angered mainland Chinese social media. A video clip showing 13 enthusiasts equipped with climbing ropes attached to the outcrop at various points dancing and waving together to celebrate conquering the rocky summit has gone viral. Their antics in the province of Zhejiang were captured on a drone camera, the news portal cqcb.com said. Many internet observers noticed that the thin, vertical rock formation appeared to sway as the group danced on it. The rock, known as the “Lonely Pillar of Lanniu Mountain”, is located in the Lanniu Mountain area of Wenzhou in eastern Zhejiang province. It is popular among China’s mountaineering lovers as a perfect place to practise and is regarded as an online “celebrity rock”. “People climb on it every day over weekends or during holidays,” a villager from the nearby Niulun Village was quoted as saying. “I am afraid the rock will collapse in the next couple of years due to so many steel nails punched in it.” The villager said the rock formation does not appear in any tour guides and the authorities have not taken any steps to protect it. “We have reported the phenomenon to our upper-level leaders who are in charge of the culture and tourism sector,” an anonymous official told the news website. “In the near future, we will erect a warning signboard near the rock and allocate staff to carry out regular patrols.” The report sparked immediate online condemnation of the climbers. “This is a group of demons dancing,” one person wrote. “No one will feel sorry for them if they fall off the rock. But everybody condemns them for damaging the environment,” said a second. Another online observer wrote: “Please don’t destroy nature. Go and play with something else.” “The rock is weeping. Please respect nature, please be in awe of nature,” another person commented. Uncivilised or illegal behaviour by tourists is not uncommon in China. Last week, a video blogger in Hangzhou, also in Zhejiang province, who fiercely shook a 100-year-old cherry blossom tree to create a vibe of sakura rain while his team took videos apologised after a public backlash. In December 2021, Shanghai Zoo launched a campaign urging people not to feed its animals because many of them had become sick as a result.