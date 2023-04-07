A cool-headed Chinese man who calmly drove his car along a mountain road while hundreds of honeybees swarmed above his head in a hive they had built inside his car has left mainland social media buzzing. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Bees hitch a ride’: millions marvel at coolness of Chinese ‘legend’ who calmly drives on as hundreds of honeybees swarm above his head inside car
- Backseat passenger films video of the insects buzzing above the head of unconcerned driver as he points at them smiling
- Some people in China believe a bee visiting your house is auspicious, prompting driver to exclaim: ‘I am going to be rich!’
