The footage of the animals in distress being dragged along the ground caused public alarm in China after it emerged online this month. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The footage of the animals in distress being dragged along the ground caused public alarm in China after it emerged online this month. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Environment

‘Camels not on strike’: rides at Silk Road tourist site in China resume after break as authority denies claims some animals ‘died of exhaustion’

  • Footage showing camels used for tourist rides at Silk Road site unable to stand being dragged by handlers raises abuse fears
  • Suspension of camel rides after footage emerged online causes further alarm, with some making dark jokes about camels ‘on strike’

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The footage of the animals in distress being dragged along the ground caused public alarm in China after it emerged online this month. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The footage of the animals in distress being dragged along the ground caused public alarm in China after it emerged online this month. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE