The train was travelling to Beijing on July 30 when mudslides blocked the tracks, stranding the 976 passengers on board. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Must not let you down’: China train attendant’s emotional address to passengers stranded for 10 hours by mudslides goes viral
- Rail attendant urges trapped passengers not to swarm staff handing out food and water
- Video of impassioned address gets 3 million likes on Douyin, plaudits for dedication to passenger safety
