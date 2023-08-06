The train was travelling to Beijing on July 30 when mudslides blocked the tracks, stranding the 976 passengers on board. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
The train was travelling to Beijing on July 30 when mudslides blocked the tracks, stranding the 976 passengers on board. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Environment

‘Must not let you down’: China train attendant’s emotional address to passengers stranded for 10 hours by mudslides goes viral

  • Rail attendant urges trapped passengers not to swarm staff handing out food and water
  • Video of impassioned address gets 3 million likes on Douyin, plaudits for dedication to passenger safety

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The train was travelling to Beijing on July 30 when mudslides blocked the tracks, stranding the 976 passengers on board. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
The train was travelling to Beijing on July 30 when mudslides blocked the tracks, stranding the 976 passengers on board. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE