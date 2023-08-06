Over 150 civilian rescue groups across China have arrived at Zhuozhou to help people affected by the floods. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Different candlelit dinner’: restaurant in flood-hit area of China serves up free meals for 200 disaster workers despite no electricity or water

  • Devastating floods hit Zhuozhou in northern China after record rainfall that lasted for days caused by Typhoon Doksuri
  • As thanks for their efforts, restaurant serves 200 relief workers a free candlelit meal despite having no electricity and little water

Fran Lu
Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Aug, 2023

