A video of a four-year-old girl hugging a large golden Burmese python as she falls asleep has stunned mainland social media observers. The girl’s father, surnamed Zheng, took the video at an animal shelter in Fujian province in southeastern China on August 7, Star Video reported. Burmese pythons are carnivores and they use constriction to kill small mammals and birds. However, large pythons can take bigger prey like pigs and goats. The reptiles, native to Asia, can reach up to 5 metres in length, with unconfirmed reports of some reaching 7 metres. The golden form is popular as a pet due to its usual colour variation caused by a loss of pigmentation, leaving its skin white and yellow. In the video, the daughter is seen falling asleep, leaning against a chair, with the large python around her waist. Later she is shown awake and playing with the reptile. Zheng said that his daughter is fond of animals, and he took her to the animal shelter where a friend of his works to see the animals including the python at least once a week. He added that his daughter enjoyed spending time with a variety of animals, such as parrots. Before the video of his daughter handling the python was taken, the pair had helped staff give the reptile a bath. Speaking to Star Video after the video trended online where he was criticised for being “ignorant” by allowing his daughter to handle a wild animal, Zheng said that the snake was tame and did not pose a threat to humans. “It’s really harmonious,” he described the scene of his daughter and the snake. The video has sparked widespread debate in China between those who said the father was supporting his daughter’s love of animals safely and those who claimed he was ignorant of the danger. “Only children who grow up this way can be spiritual,” said one supportive commenter. Another was sceptical: “Wow, how come the father is so confident? No animal can be tamed completely.” Dangerous animals kept as pets in China are uncommon but not unheard of and have caused problems in the past. In May this year, a 17-year-old secondary school student in eastern China was bitten at home by a pet oriental pit viper, a venomous snake native to China. Last year, a man in southwestern China was investigated by local police after his pet crocodile attacked a neighbour.