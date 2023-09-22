A group of students in China who claimed a paralysed cat they found was cured by medical students using traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) have become a trending story on mainland social media.

The cat was found by a group of students at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Sichuan province, southwestern China, at an entrance gate in late August, reported Shaanxi TV.

Unable to move its body below the neck, the cat was reportedly so weak that it could not miaow or hiss.

Veterinary surgeons at a nearby clinic said the injury suggested it had been hit by a vehicle on the road and most likely an abandoned pet because of signs of ownership like trimmed claws.

The stray cat’s tale of rescue and surprising recovery with the help of TCM treatment by medical students has impressed many observers on mainland social media. Photo: Weibo

Unable to pay the vet fees, the students planned a fundraising drive and decided to keep the feline in their dormitory until they could pay its medical expenses.