A school security guard in China has provoked widespread anger on mainland social media after he hanged and killed a stray dog during a party.

The heinous act took place while everyone at Liaoning Advertising Vocational College in Shenyang in northeastern China’s Liaoning province was busy enjoying the school’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

An image of the security guard standing next to the animal – which looks like a Golden Retriever – hanging by a rope, was posted on social media.

“I couldn’t sleep after seeing this. I want to know how someone could do such a cruel thing? ” the person who posted the image said.

The helpless stray dog was hanged to death as students and staff celebrated a school anniversary. Photo: cqcb.com

The person defended their right to post the disturbing image and criticised the school for disabling comments beneath it, saying: “The real issue here is that the school has not taken any action.”