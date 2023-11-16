A woman in China has come under fire online after she was caught littering plastic bottles near a famous scenic spot so she could then film herself cleaning them up in a bid to create a “do-gooder” image online.

The woman was banned on social media after she was caught in the act at Haigeng Dam on Dianchi Lake near Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province in the southwest of the country, a spot renowned nationally for its natural beauty.

Kunming Radio reported that the woman littered a walking trail with dozens of plastic bottles on November 4. She then asked her daughter to film her picking them up.

The woman instructed her daughter, who was about 10 years old, to film for six to eight seconds.

The woman was spotted carrying bags full of plastic bottles prior to her “clean-up”. Photo: Douyin

However, a man saw them and decided to challenge the mother: “What are you doing? What do you want to say about Kunming? Why are you throwing rubbish around?”