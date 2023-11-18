A man in China has transformed his balcony into a funeral hall to sabotage a ground-floor grocery store because he was annoyed with the constant low-frequency hum of the shop’s refrigerator.

The man placed funeral wreaths and a memorial tablet on his balcony hoping that potential customers would be turned off by the idea of shopping so close to a “funeral”.

However, the plan backfired, and the man has received numerous complaints from neighbours who do not appreciate the “chilling” decorations and a possible civic code violation.

The conflict in an upscale residential community in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province started about two years ago when the upstairs neighbour said he was annoyed at the low-frequency humming noise created by the refrigerator of the shop, according to the community affairs committee as reported by news portal cqcb.com.

The conflict began two years ago when the neighbour complained about the shop’s refrigerator noise. Photo: Douyin

At first, the committee intervened by pushing local city authorities to fine the store for making noise, and an employee at the grocery store said they had complied with the upstairs neighbour’s demands, but he was still not satisfied.