Others include a five-yuan penalty if officials discover intact spiders webs. If a courtyard contains clutter or faeces, this could result in fines ranging from three to 10 yuan depending on the severity of the situation.

The new policy, titled “Fine Standards for the New Countryside for Human Settlement Environment”, aims to enhance living conditions and details 14 categories of behaviour which are subject to fines.

Puge county in Sichuan province in southwestern China said it would impose a 10-yuan (US$1.4) penalty on people who did not make their beds or left dishes unwashed. It also added a 20-yuan fine for people who squatted while eating.

A county government in China has brought in a new system of fines for citizens, imposing penalties on people who do not complete basic household chores, sparking fierce countrywide debate.

The notice stresses that fines will double upon repeated offences.

Local officials say the draconian policy is designed to wipe out unsanitary living conditions. Photo: Shutterstock

The vice-director of the village insisted to The Paper on November 14 that the new fines are still being drafted, but the goal is to address the pervasive issue of “dirty, messy, and disorderly living conditions”.

“When you visit a farmer’s home, the conditions are often far from presentable. The environment is filthy and messy, featuring spider webs, people dining on the ground, with numerous mosquitoes and dogs in close proximity.

“To be honest, fines cannot effectively address these problems. We are using fines as a means of deterrence,” he said.

The vice-director added that the government plans to reinvest the money raised in the community.

“For instance, if a household is penalised three yuan, we will use that amount to purchase a broom for them. If the fine is 10 yuan, we will buy a basin for them. Our goal is to transform these detrimental habits, which is an extremely difficult task,” he added.

Another member of staff told Dahe Daily that the poor living conditions exacerbate the spread of disease and that Puge county is not the first place to impose such fines.

Located in one of China’s most impoverished regions, the economic development of the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, also in Sichuan, is a common topic in mainland Chinese state media.

The region is often featured in stories about the success of China’s poverty alleviation schemes and rural revitalisation.

Public opinion on the issue has been split.

Some view such monitoring as an overreach of government power.

“The local government seems to be meddling in every aspect of the people’s lives, even inspecting whether they have made their beds,” one online observer said.

Another questioned the intention of the fines, sarcastically remarking that the town is “making money the right way, and fines are king”.

The move has divided opinion on mainland social media, with some saying it is the only way to solve the problem. Photo: Shutterstock

However, others argue that the penalties were justified within the context of rural revitalisation and poverty alleviation.

One person said: “Outrageous situations always promote outrageous policies.

“Anyone who has visited Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture would likely find these requirements quite reasonable. Working at the grassroots level is much more challenging than most people imagine.”

“In some impoverished places, changing customs and habits requires some external forces. Apart from fines, there may not be a better solution,” said another.