In the video, a tiger is seen lying on a metal frame with its hind legs tied down. Despite the restraint, the tiger’s front legs and its tail were moving, raising safety concerns. Sources claimed the tiger was not sedated.

The cruel and potentially dangerous activity was highlighted on December 6 in a video posted online showing youngsters being lifted onto the animal at a circus in Tiandong county in southern China’s Guangxi province.

A circus that allowed children to ride on a tiger’s back for photo opportunities, charging 20 yuan (US$2.8) a picture, has sparked heated discussions among online viewers.

A man is seated on a chair in front of the tiger with a camera and lighting, capturing the interactions between the tiger and the children while others eagerly queue for their turn.

Apart from being kept in cages and exposed to the stress of loud noises and bright lights, some circus animals are often subjected to physical beatings. Photo: Baidu

In response to public safety concerns, the Cultural, Sports and Tourism Bureau told state broadcaster CCTV the circus had been conducting “unauthorised performances” at Hengli Square in Tiandong county.

Following an investigation, the authority issued a notice demanding the immediate cessation of performances and initiated legal action against the circus operators.

Although the circus is now closed, the video continues to provoke an online backlash, with viewers expressing concern and dismay.

“What if the tiger injures or even eats a child?” Asked one fearful commenter.

Many are also worried about the animal’s welfare.

“This tiger must have endured much to submit to such treatment. Circus operators are irresponsible, exploiting the animal to satisfy human curiosity,” one person pointed out.

Circuses and zoos around the world have long exploited animals under the guise of entertainment using iconic creatures like tigers to attract visitors. Photo: Baidu

“I feel so sorry for the tiger. It has gone from being the ‘king of beasts’ to a pitiful creature being ridden by humans,” said another.

A fourth person remarked: “Children are fearless, adults are ignorant, and businessmen are unethical. Treating a tiger like a toy not only lacks basic ethics but also gambles with human lives. It’s a dangerous farce!”

Circuses and zoos have long exploited animals under the guise of entertainment.

In April 2020, a zoo in Yunnan province in southwestern China launched a “tiger-fishing” attraction, where visitors could dangle pieces of meat to attract the animals.

The video showed many visitors, including children, on a platform without protective barriers holding poles with lines dangling meat above three adult tigers.